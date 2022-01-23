Velas (VLX) Trading Down 27% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $564.43 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002341 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003942 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000263 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,253,745,877 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

