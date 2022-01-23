Veles Price Tops $0.0356 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $45,942.46 and approximately $98.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,977.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.01 or 0.06937609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00307537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.49 or 0.00829652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00068807 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00428838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00257804 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,368 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,862 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

