Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $956.53 Million

Brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report sales of $956.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $920.70 million to $988.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Ventas stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

