Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.48 on Friday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

