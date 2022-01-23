Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.07 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Venus has a total market cap of $95.07 million and $38.40 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $7.96 or 0.00022129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,764.11 or 0.99404510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00093458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00031187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00422656 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

