Verasity 24-Hour Volume Tops $57.69 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Verasity has a total market cap of $88.52 million and approximately $57.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

