Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Volume of $6.87 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $156.98 million and $6.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00306862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000724 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,494,110,138 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.