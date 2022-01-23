Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

VRNT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 584,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

