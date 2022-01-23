Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.
VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
VRNT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 584,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
