Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Veritone reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Veritone has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.