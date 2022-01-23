Verso Price Reaches $0.0381 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Verso has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $108,938.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verso has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.85 or 0.06874899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,331.47 or 0.99882983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

