Viacoin Price Tops $0.10 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and $5,729.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00307806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000735 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

