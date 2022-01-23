Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.1000 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $7,674.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00307551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.