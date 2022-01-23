VIG 1-Day Volume Tops $1,460.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $591,890.68 and $1,460.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars.

