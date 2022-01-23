Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $163.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIOT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.29.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

