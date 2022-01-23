Vipstar Coin Reaches Market Cap of $627,773.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $627,773.00 and $6.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

