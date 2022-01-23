Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.71 Million

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post $214.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.21 million to $305.20 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12,311%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $497.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.87 million to $587.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,675,746 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

