Virtue Poker (VPP) One Day Volume Tops $620,004.00

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $620,004.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

