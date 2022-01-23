Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 901,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 99,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

VSH stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

