Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 514.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $142.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

