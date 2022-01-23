Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 44,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,177. Vivendi has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.