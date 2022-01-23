Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 503,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,186 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

