Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Tops $7.17 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $11,961.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003466 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.00579765 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 228,490,259 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.