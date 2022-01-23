Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $190.98 on Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $190.98 or 0.00540108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $892,622.39 and approximately $204,619.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003394 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

