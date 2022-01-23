WazirX Achieves Market Cap of $248.67 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $248.67 million and $10.63 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.67 or 0.06932255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.29 or 0.99847889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007270 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.