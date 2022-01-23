WePower Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 9% lower against the dollar. WePower has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,136.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006129 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.