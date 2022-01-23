Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

