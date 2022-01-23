Westhampton Capital LLC Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average of $136.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.