Westhampton Capital LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.63 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average is $167.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

