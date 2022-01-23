Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American National Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in American National Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $188.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.84. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $195.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

