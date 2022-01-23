Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. WD-40 makes up 2.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC owned 0.12% of WD-40 worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

