Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 476 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $4,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

NYSE PH opened at $313.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

