Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $109.01.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 in the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.