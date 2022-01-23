Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WTB traded down GBX 40 ($0.55) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,084 ($42.08). 422,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -21.90. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,994.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,122.27.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

