Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of WTB traded down GBX 40 ($0.55) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,084 ($42.08). 422,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -21.90. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,994.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,122.27.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
