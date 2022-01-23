Whiteheart (WHITE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,424.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.69 million and $42,424.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $303.14 or 0.00862068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.94 or 0.06850451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.70 or 0.99817961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

