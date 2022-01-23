Widercoin (WDR) Achieves Market Cap of $27,491.71

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 51.8% against the dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $27,491.71 and $19,823.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

