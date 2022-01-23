WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.03 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.