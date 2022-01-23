WinCash Market Cap Tops $44,897.59 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $44,897.59 and approximately $77.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WinCash has traded up 114.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

