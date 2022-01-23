Wing Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.28 or 0.06871703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,122.50 or 0.99761539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003449 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

