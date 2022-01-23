Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.69. 1,952,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,458. Workday has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,730.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

