World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of World Fuel Services worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 494,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 186,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.