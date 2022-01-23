WOWswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,864.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $8.70 or 0.00024617 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $83,864.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.33 or 0.06851356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,155.16 or 0.99474582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

