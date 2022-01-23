Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00012195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $280,654.48 and $555.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.67 or 0.06932255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.29 or 0.99847889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

