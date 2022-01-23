Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $272.51 or 0.00776886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $523,498.29 and $948.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.67 or 0.06932255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.29 or 0.99847889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

