Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Increased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,610 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 4.2% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,410,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WH stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

