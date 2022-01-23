XIO (XIO) Market Cap Tops $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000205 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.