Xiotri (XIOT) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.84 or 0.00220831 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Xiotri has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $348,326.74 and $783.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

