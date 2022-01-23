XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in XPeng by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in XPeng by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.