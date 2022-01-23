XTRABYTES Market Cap Hits $151,936.10 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $151,936.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00190263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00179058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00032231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.