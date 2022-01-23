Yellow Road Market Capitalization Achieves $564,114.68 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $564,114.68 and $48,511.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.34 or 0.06912622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.66 or 1.00179590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

