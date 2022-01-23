YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005897 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

